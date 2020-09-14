Lawrence man sentenced to nine years in prison for drug and firearm charges

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Dominican national was sentenced Friday for possession of approximately one kilogram of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm.

Caonabo Cruz, 54, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to 108 months in prison and five years of supervised release. On May 10, 2019, Cruz pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 14, 2018, federal agents conducted an investigation that concluded in the search of Cruz’s apartment and his arrest in Lawrence. In his apartment, agents found a drug processing room hidden behind a kitchen cabinet, which was only accessible using a remote control. In the hidden room agents seized approximately one kilogram of fentanyl and heroin, drug processing tools and materials and a .22 caliber rifle.

United States Attorney Andrew Lelling and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip C. Cheng of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.