Leap Year: Why do we get an extra day in February?

(WWLP) – Leap day is a great day that comes around usually every four years where we get an extra day in February. Instead of ending February 28th, the month ends on February 29th. Why is that?

Well, we have to get a little bit scientific to explain.

One earth year is determined by the amount of time it takes for the Earth to make one trip around the sun. That takes 365 days for that to happen so we have 365 days in a year. However, that’s not entirely correct. It’s not an even 365 days to make that revolution around the sun. In reality, it takes 365.2422 days or roughly 365 and one-quarter days for the Earth to go around the sun once.

So we are missing out on around 5.8 hours or roughly 1 quarter of a day each year by rounding down to 365. If we stopped adding a leap year this would mean our astronomical seasons would shift so that in 100 years, spring would begin February 25 instead of near March 21.

We have to make up for this missed time. If we’re missing around 1/4 of a year every year, by the 4th year we’ve missed out on roughly 1 day. So every 4 years we add one day to the calendar at the end of February to even things out.

Technically, even this isn’t the perfect solution, this adds too much time to a year. There are are certain years where leap years are skipped in order to get time back on track. If a leap year falls on the start of the century, then the leap year is skipped, unless that year is divisible by 400.