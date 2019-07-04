Leave the fireworks to professionals, officials say

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not only illegal for private citizens to have fireworks in Massachusetts, it’s also dangerous.

If you’re found to be possessing fireworks, you could face a fine of up to $100, and they’ll be seized by police. It’s illegal to have them, even if you bought them legally in another state and brought them to Massachusetts.

On top of fines, having fireworks around can be dangerous. According to the National Safety Council, eight people were killed and 12,000 needed medical attention after fireworks related incidents in 2017 alone.

Lt. CJ Bartone of the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “Bottom line, they’re an explosive. So, storing them, using them, handling them, you have instance where it could potentially cause property damage as well as bodily damage. Burns, loss of limbs, life.”

And parents should keep in mind sparklers are also very dangerous, they burn incredibly hot, and can easily catch kids’ clothing on fire.