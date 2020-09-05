Less drivers expected to be on the road this Labor Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Massachusetts families are planning to travel this weekend and specifically take a road trip.

According to AAA, there could be less drivers on the road this weekend.

MassDOT says plan ahead by bringing face coverings for wherever you’re going and avoid joining large groups of people due to the on-going pandemic. State Highway administrator, Jonathan Gulliver is asking travelers to practice social distancing at rest stops.

MassDOT is shutting down construction outside of fixed work zones through Monday to ease holiday travel traffic.

If you are visiting states that are on Massachusetts’ restricted travel list you will have to either quarantine for 14 days when you return or provide a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours before coming home.

MassDOT reminds drivers that you can always call 5-1-1 to hear information on current conditions on major roadways.