WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield has announced plans to rebuild a significant portion of the Little River Levee.

A 2,500-foot section will have to be rehabilitated after a routine inspection found it was “minimally acceptable”. City Engineers and Public Works officials said the Little River Levee is a long-term priority for the city, protecting life, property, and infrastructure.

“It protects the life and infrastructure in the City of Westfield from floods, so it is critical that we bring the levee up to its highest level of function. DPW, Engineering, Conservation, as well as others are working work hand in hand. We are committed to understanding and implementing any measures needed to safeguard our city and residents.” City Engineer Allison McMordie

“The levee is vital to protecting life and property, and the DPW works hard every day to maintain and improve all of the infrastructure under its control, and help any and all City departments to that end.” Fran Cain, Acting Director of the Department of Public Works

“The interdepartmental cooperation between Engineering and Public Works is crucial to completing this project,” states Mayor McCabe, “I am looking forward to seeing this, and other projects, resolved through this level of teamwork.”

The project is underway now and will be completed before the end of next year.