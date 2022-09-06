BOSTON (WWLP) – Primary voters decide the Lieutenant Governor candidate for both parties, which then joins with the Governor’s nominee for a single ticket in the November 6 general election.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser, and Acton State Representative Tami Gouveia in a three-way race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

Peabody State Representative Leah Allen is facing former Leicester Representative Kate Campanale.

The Lieutenant Governor has few constitutional responsibilities, other than presiding over the Governor’s Council, and serving as acting Governor when the governor is out-of-state, but it is still an important race.

While you must be 18 to vote, Tuesday’s primary is not just for adults. We’ve seen plenty of families who are using the primary as a lesson in civics.

Jarrod Liebel of East Longmeadow told 22News, “Well I think the Democratic process is very important and it starts at a local level, so I wanted to come out support some of the candidates who I think can move our country in the right direction and I brought my son Carter here with me just so he can see the process at an early age.”

There is a lot to teach in this year’s state primary, as nearly every statewide constitutional office is contested.

22News is covering the election results and will update as soon as the polls close and the results become available.