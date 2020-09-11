LIST: 9/11 remembrance events in western Massachusetts

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2013, file photo, Charlotte Newman, 8, visits the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. On Sept. 11, 2020, Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(WWLP) – Communities around western Massachusetts will be hosting ceremonies Friday to honor the lives lost on 9/11. Most ceremonies will be held virtually or safely with minimal people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a list of all ceremonies scheduled Friday, September 11:

Agawam:

9:30 a.m. – Remembrance ceremony is closed to the public but will be held virtually live on Agawam public access cable channel 15 or online at http://AgawamMedia.tv.

Speaking in remembrance at the ceremony will be:

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois

Father Bill Hamilton, Agawam Fire Department Chaplain

Reverend Dr. Harvey Hill, Saint David’s Episcopal Church

The Honorable William Sapelli, Mayor, Town of Agawam

The Agawam Fire Department

Amherst:

Amherst cannot gather as a group under the tent at the Mill District for their annual first responder’s lunch, so the Chamber will be delivering Appreciation Care Packages for lunch. Deliveries will be made to 11 locations including all first responders and there will be one safely distanced on-site event held at the North Amherst Fire Station making it 12 locations in total, feeding 125 first responders.

Chicopee:

8:30 a.m.: Flag ceremony held in front of Chicopee Comprehensive High School at 617 Montgomery Street.

East Longmeadow:

Greenfield:

A brief commemorative ceremony will be held outside the fire station at 9:55 a.m. at 412 Main Street in Greenfield. Members of the Greenfield Fire and Police Departments will also participate in their annual 9/11 remembrance stair-climber challenge at Planet Fitness at 8:30 a.m. The gym will be hosting an all-day challenge open to other area agencies until 4:30 p.m. Donations will be to “Voices of 9/11” again this year.

Pittsfield:

A dedication ceremony will be held for the new Berkshire Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial at 10 a.m. Friday morning at Veterans Memorial Park.

Springfield:

10:00 a.m.: Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, limited to 50 participants. Watch the ceremony live on WWLP.com.

West Springfield:

8:30 a.m.: West Springfield’s 2020 September 11th Ceremony will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ceremony attendance restrictions. The ceremony can be viewed on Facebook or Local Access Channel 15. For more information visit www.townofwestspringfield.org

Westfield:

9:45 a.m. – Ceremony of reflection and remembrance in honor of fallen first responders.