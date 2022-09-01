CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 644 bridges in Massachusetts that are listed as structurally deficient. Of that total, there are 275 in western Massachusetts.

A new report from the Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center that was released Wednesday that states one in 12 bridges are in need of repair or replacement.

“Every bridge in our Commonwealth should be safe, well maintained, and open for travel. Bridges connect communities while linking goods to markets, workers to jobs, and families to essential services,” said Phineas Baxandall, Senior Analyst at MassBudget and co-author of the report. “Massachusetts state of bridge repair had improved under a previous $3 billion Accelerated Bridge Repair program that expired. The Commonwealth needs ongoing revenue invested in addressing our backlog of structurally deficient bridges.”

According to the interactive map from MassDOT the following bridges are listed as structurally deficient in western Massachusetts:

Hampden County Structurally Deficient Bridges

Agawam: Route 5 over Westfield River built 1953 – MassDOT Amherst: Potwine Lane over Muddy Brook built 1850 – municipal Blandford: Route 23 over Pond Brook, built 1930 – MassDOT Chester: Lyman Road over Cook Brook, built 1900 – municipal Chester: Blandford Road over Walker Brook, built 1939 – municipal Chicopee: Pendelton Ave over Williamansett Brook, built 1950 – municipal Chicopee: (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge) I-391, built 1979 – MassDOT Chicopee: (Joseph E. Presnal Memorial Bridge RR# 4.41) Route 116/Chicopee Street, built 1971 – MassDOT Granville: Route 57 over Bad Luck Brook, built 1930 – municipal Granville: Water Street over Seymour Brook, built 1950 – municipal Hampden: Rockadundee over Scantic River, built 1986 – municipal Hampden: South Road over Ballard Brook, built 1938 – municipal Hampden: Main Street over East Brook, built 1938 – municipal Holland: Marcey Place over Stevens Brook, built 1938 – municipal Holyoke: Appleton Street over second canal, built 1921 – MassDOT Holyoke: Appleton Street over first canal, built 1919 – MassDOT Holyoke: Brookwood Road over Whiting Street Reservoir Brook, built 1930 – municipal Ludlow: (Putts Bridge) Route 21 over Chicopee River, built 1930 – MassDOT Ludlow: Piney Lane over Broad Brook, built 1952 – municipal Ludlow: West Street over Chicopee River, built 1939 & reconstructed in 1993 – municipal Monson: Old Wales Road over Conant Brook, built 1938 – municipal Monson: Route 20 / Park Street over Quaboag, built 1939 – MassDOT Monson: Maple Street over Chicopee Brook, built 1930 – municipal Monson: Bunyan Road over Chicopee Brook, built 2007 – municipal Monson: Stafford Highway railroad, built 1850 & reconstructed 1960 – MassDOT Monson: Route 32 / Palmer Road over Chicopee Brook & NECRR, built 1937 & reconstructed in 1992 – MassDOT Monson: Hospital Road over Quaboag Stream, built 1940 – municipal Monson: State Avenue over Quaboag River, built 1929 – municipal Montgomery: Main Road over Powdermill Brook, built 1900 – municipal Palmer: Main Street over Ware River, built 1937 – municipal Palmer: Church Street over Ware River, built 1937 – municipal Palmer: Route 181/Palmer Street over Ware River, built 1938 – MassDOT Palmer: I-90 east, built 1957 & reconstructed in 1984 – MassDOT Palmer: I-90 west, built 1957 & reconstructed in 1984 – MassDOT Palmer: Flynt Street, built 1957 – MassDOT Russell: Blandford Stage Road over Stage Brook, built 1956 – municipal Springfield: St James Ave, built 1969 – MassDOT Springfield: Roosevelt Ave, built 1969 – MassDOT Springfield: Bradley Road over south branch of Mill River, built 1933 – municipal Springfield: Armory Street railroad, built 1934 – MassDOT Springfield: St James Ave railroad, built 1956 & reconstructed in 1969 – MassDOT Springfield: St James Ave railroad, built 1903 & reconstructed in 1992 – MassDOT Springfield: I-291/Dwight St, built 1967 – MassDOT Wales: Holland Road over Wales Brook, built 1956 – municipal Wales: Peck Road ober Vinica Brook, built 1956 – municpal West Springfield: Bernie Ave, built 1957 & reconstructed in 1994 – MassDOT West Springfield: Prospect Ave railroad, built 1926 – MassDOT West Springfield: Prospect Ave ramps, built 1968 – MassDOT Westfield: Holyoke Road over Pond Brook, built 1935 – municipal Westfield: City View Road over Jacks Brook, built 1950 – municipal Westfield: Shaker Road over Kellog Brook , built 1960 – municipal Westfield: Route 202 over I-90, built 1957 & reconstructed in 1988 – MassDOT Westfield: Route 202 over Litte River, built 1916 & reconstructed in 1951 – MassDOT

Hampshire County Structurally Deficient Bridges

Belchertown: Bardwell Street over Jabish Brook, built 1940 – municipal Chesterfield: Damon Pond Road over Damon Pond, built 1960 – municipal Cummington: (Dudley Manor Bridge) Route 9 over east branch of the Westfield River, built 1939, MassDOT Cummington: Stage Road over north branch of the Swift River, built 1960 – municipal Deerfield: Conway Road over Mill River, built 1917 & reconstructed in 1933 – MassDOT Easthampton: Glendale Street over Manhan River, built 1938 – municipal Easthampton: Liberty Street over Lower Mill Pond, built 1956 – municipal Easthampton: I-91 south, built 1963 – MassDOT Easthampton: I-91 north, built 1963 – MassDOT Goshen: Route 9 over Stones Brook, built 1950 – MassDOT Granby: Route 202 over Turkey Hill Brook, built 1913 & reconstructed in 1932 – MassDOT Hadley: Route 47 over Russellvill Brook, built 1960 – municipal Hadley: N Hadley Road, built 1958 – MassDOT Hatfield: Elm Street railroad, built 1963 – MassDOT Huntington: Worthington Road over Pond Brook, built 1917 & reconstructed in 1940 Northampton: Old Springfield Road over Mill River, built 1940 – municipal Northampton: Clement Street over Mill River, built 1894 & reconstructed in 1993 – municipal Northampton: Main Street over south channel of Mill River, built 1850 – municipal Northampton: Main Street over north channel of Mill River, built 1820 – municipal Northampton: I-91 south Route 5, built 1965 – MassDOT Northampton: I-91 north Route 5, built 1965 – MassDOT Northampton: I-91 north Hockanum Road, built 1965 – MassDOT Northampton: I-91 south Hockanum Road, built 1965 – MassDOT South Hadley: Morgan Street over Stony Brook, built 1949 – municipal Southampton: East Street over Manhan River, built 1933 – municipal Ware: Route 32 over Ware River, built 1937 – MassDOT Ware: North Street over Muddy Brook, built 1939 – municipal Ware: Old Por Farm over Flat Brook, built 1939 – municipal Ware: Route 9 over Ware River, built 1870 & reconstructed in 1938 – MassDOT Westhampton: Perry Hill Road over north branch of Manhan River, built 1956 – municipal Williamsburg: Bridge Street over Mill River, built 1918 & reconstructed in 1968 – municipal

Franklin County Structurally Deficient Bridges

Bernardston: Route 5 over West Brook, built 1950 – MassDOT Bernardston: (Bridge Name RR # 45.05) Northfield Road near railroad, built 1967- MassDOT Bernardston: Northfield Road over Dry Brook, built 1967- MassDOT Bernardston: Northfield Road near I-91, built 1959- MassDOT Bernardston: Church Street over Fall River, built 1959 – MassDOT Buckland: Nilman Road over Clark Brook, built 1950 & reconstructed in 1900 – municipal Buckland: Charlemont Road over Maynard Brook, built 1930 – municipal Buckland: (Bridge Name: Iron Bridge) Route 2A/Bridge Street over Deerfield River, built 1890 & reconstructed in 1994 – MassDOT Charlemont: Legate Hill over Legate Hill Brook, built 1950 – municipal Charlemont: (Bridge Name: Bridge No. 3) S Chickley Road over Chickley River, built 1939 – municipal Charlemont: Route 2 over Brok, built in 1929 & reconstructed in 1950 – MassDOT Charlemont: Bridge Name: Bridge No. 1 McHaffie) S River Road over Albee Brook, built 1938 & reconstructed in 1960 – municipal Charlemont: Route 8A/ West Hawley Road over Deerfield River, built 1944 – municipal Colrain: Adamsville Road over Sanders Brook, built 1937 – municipal Colrain: (Br. No. 12) Adamsville Road over Vincent Brook, built 1939 – municipal Conway: (Br. No. 7) N Poland Road over Poland Brook, built 1940 – municipal Erving: Church Street over Keyup Brook, built 1940 – municipal Erving: Swamp Road over Keyup Brook, built 1923 – municipal Greenfield: (White Bridge) Turners Falls Road over Connecticut River, built 1936 – MassDOT Greenfield: (General Fredrick E. Pierce Bridge) Montague Road over Connecticut River, built 1947 – MassDOT Greenfield: I-91 north, built 1966 – MassDOT Greenfield: I-91 north railroad, built 1962 – MassDOT Greenfield – I-91 south railroad, built 1962 – MassDOT Greenfield: Route 2A/Main Street railroad, built 1847 – MassDOT Greenfield: W Log Plain railroad, built 1956 – MassDOT Greenfield: Route 2A/Lower Main over Green River, built 1957 Leverett: Mill Yard Road over Sawmill River, built 1850 & reconstructed 1900 – municipal Montague: South Street over Sawmill River, built 1938 – municipal Montague: Fifth Street ober Utility Canal, built 1954 & reconstructed in 1992 – MassDOT Montague: Center Street over Sawmill River, built 1937 – municipal Montague: North Leverett Road over Sawmill River, built 1939 – municipal Montague: Route 63/ Federal Street railroad, built 1938 – MassDOT New Salem: Coolville ROad over west branch of the Swift River, built 1920 – municipal Northfield: Birnam Road over Mill Brook, built 1937 – municipal Northfield: School Street over Mill Brook, built 1937 – municipal Northfield – West Northfield Road railroad, built 1909 & reconstructed in 1987 – MassDOT Orange: Route 202 over Daniel Shays Highway, built 1955 – MassDOT Orange: Route 78/Warwick Road over Orcutt Brook, built 1937 – MassDOT Rowe: Leshures Road over Potter Brook , built 1980 – municipal Rowe: Ford Hill Road over Shppee Brook, built 1970 – municipal Rowe: Cyrus Stage over Potter Brook, built 1939 – municipal Shutesbury: Locks Pond Road over Sawmill River, built 1970 – municipal Warwick: Gale Road over Gales Brook, built 1950 – municipal Wendell: Perry Farm Road over Morman Hollow Brook, built 1950 – MassDOT Wendell: Kentfield Road over Whetstone Brook, built 1850 & reconstructed in 2000 – municipal Whately: Route 5 over I-91, built 1962 – MassDOT

Berkshire County Structurally Deficient Bridges

Adams: S Willow Street over Hoosic River, built 1951- municipal Alford: N Egrmont Road over Seekonk Brook, built 1940 – municipal Alford: West Road over Scribner Brook, built 1947 – municipal Becket: Werden Road over Thomas Brook, built 1980 – municipal Becket: at Old Mill over west branch of the Westfield River, built 1938 – MassDOT Becket: Quarry Road over Cushman Brook, built 1939 – municipal Clarksburg: Cross Road over Hudson Brook, built 1928 – municipal Great Barrington: Division Street over Housatonic River, built 1950 – municipal Great Barrington: Cottage Street over Housatonic River, built 1934 & reconstructed in 1961- municipal Hinsdale: Maple Street over E branch of Housatonic River, built 1948 Lanesborough: Route 7 Williamstown Road over Brodie Mountain Brook, built 1961 – MassDOT Lanesborough: Old Williamstown Road over Town Brook, built 1921 – MassDOT Lanesborough: Bridge Street over Town Brook, built 1945 – municipal Lee: (VFW 893 Veterans Memorial Bridge) ROute 102 over Housatonic River, built 1958 – MassDOT Lee: Mill Street over Washinton Mountain Brook, built 1911 & reconstructed in 1937 – municipal Lee: Meadow Street over Powder Mill Brook, built 1939 – municipal Lee: Silver Street over Greenwater Brook, built 1939 – municipal Lenox: (Bridge No. 4) Roaring Brook Road over Roaring Brook, built 1939 – municipal Monterey: Curtis Road over Konkapot River, built 1955 – municipal New Marlborough: (BRIDGE NO. 7) Lmbrt Crs Rd over Umpachene River, built 1938 – municipal New Marlborough: (BRIDGE NO. 1) Keyes Hill Road over Umpachene River, built 1938 – municipal New Marlborough: (BRIDGE N0. 4, Alexander) Norfolk Road over Umpachene River, built 1939 – municipal North Adams: (Greylock Bridge) Route 2/State Road over Hoosic River, built 1934 & reconstructed in 1958 – MassDOT North Adams: Brown Street over Hoosic River, built 1952 – municipal Otis: Tannery Road over west branch of Farmington River, built 1930 & reconstructed in 1969 – municipal Otis: Route 8 over Church Brook, built 1927 – MassDOT Otis: Route 8 over west branch of Farmington River, built 1917 – MassDOT Pittsfield: (Tel-Electric Bridge) Mill Street over west branch of Housatonic River, built 1907 – municipal Pittsfield: Hungerford over southwest branch of Housatonic River, built 1935 – municipal Pittsfield: Hancock Road over Daniels Brook, built 1930 – municipal Pittsfield: D Casey M Drive over Onota Lake, built 1940 – municipal Pittsfield: E New Lenox over Sackett Brook, built 1936 & reconstructed in 1989 – municipal Pittsfield: Elm Street over east branch of Housatonic River, built 1911 – municipal Pittsfield: Pecks Road over Onota Brook, built 1915 – municipal Pittsfield: Route 20 over Shaker Brook, built 1919 & reconstructed in 1932 – MassDOT Pittsfield: Pontoosuc over west branch of Housatonic River, built 1993 – municipal Pittsfield: Taconic I Road over west branch of Housatonic River, built 1920 – municipal Richmond: Route 41 over Furnance Brook, Built 1970 – MassDOT Sandisfield: Sandisfield Road, built in 1900 – municipal Savoy: Center Road over Center Brook, built 1938 – municipal Savoy: Black Brook Road over Black Brook, built 1939 – municipal Sheffield: Route 41 over stream, built 1915 – MassDOT Sheffield: East Road over Ironwork Brook, built 1850 & reconstructed in 1980 – municipal Sheffield: County Road over Ironwork Brook, built 1939 – municipal Sheffield: Kelsey Road over Schenob Brookm built 1915 – municipal Stockbridge: Averic Road over Larrywaug Brook, built 1920 – municipal Stockbridge: Intrlkn cross over Larrywaug Brook, built 1858 – municipal Tyringham: Jerusalem Road over Hop Brook, built 1938 – municipal Washington: New Lenox Road over Mill Brook, built 1930 & reconstructed in 1995 – municipal Washington: Whitney over Roaring Brook, built 1900 & reconstructed in 1950 – municipal Washington: Sargent over Depot Brook, built 1850 & reconstructed in 1921 – municipal Washington: New Lenox Road over Mill Brook, built 1900 & reconstructed in 1970 – municipal Washington: Lower Valley over Depot Brook, built 1930 & reconstructed in 1970 – municipal Williamstown: W Main Street over Hemlock Brook, built 1976 – municipal Windsor: Route 9 over Jenks Brook, built 1919 & reconstructed in 1952 – MassDOT

