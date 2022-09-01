CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 644 bridges in Massachusetts that are listed as structurally deficient. Of that total, there are 275 in western Massachusetts.
A new report from the Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center that was released Wednesday that states one in 12 bridges are in need of repair or replacement.
“Every bridge in our Commonwealth should be safe, well maintained, and open for travel. Bridges connect communities while linking goods to markets, workers to jobs, and families to essential services,” said Phineas Baxandall, Senior Analyst at MassBudget and co-author of the report. “Massachusetts state of bridge repair had improved under a previous $3 billion Accelerated Bridge Repair program that expired. The Commonwealth needs ongoing revenue invested in addressing our backlog of structurally deficient bridges.”
According to the interactive map from MassDOT the following bridges are listed as structurally deficient in western Massachusetts:
Hampden County Structurally Deficient Bridges
- Agawam: Route 5 over Westfield River built 1953 – MassDOT
- Amherst: Potwine Lane over Muddy Brook built 1850 – municipal
- Blandford: Route 23 over Pond Brook, built 1930 – MassDOT
- Chester: Lyman Road over Cook Brook, built 1900 – municipal
- Chester: Blandford Road over Walker Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Chicopee: Pendelton Ave over Williamansett Brook, built 1950 – municipal
- Chicopee: (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge) I-391, built 1979 – MassDOT
- Chicopee: (Joseph E. Presnal Memorial Bridge RR# 4.41) Route 116/Chicopee Street, built 1971 – MassDOT
- Granville: Route 57 over Bad Luck Brook, built 1930 – municipal
- Granville: Water Street over Seymour Brook, built 1950 – municipal
- Hampden: Rockadundee over Scantic River, built 1986 – municipal
- Hampden: South Road over Ballard Brook, built 1938 – municipal
- Hampden: Main Street over East Brook, built 1938 – municipal
- Holland: Marcey Place over Stevens Brook, built 1938 – municipal
- Holyoke: Appleton Street over second canal, built 1921 – MassDOT
- Holyoke: Appleton Street over first canal, built 1919 – MassDOT
- Holyoke: Brookwood Road over Whiting Street Reservoir Brook, built 1930 – municipal
- Ludlow: (Putts Bridge) Route 21 over Chicopee River, built 1930 – MassDOT
- Ludlow: Piney Lane over Broad Brook, built 1952 – municipal
- Ludlow: West Street over Chicopee River, built 1939 & reconstructed in 1993 – municipal
- Monson: Old Wales Road over Conant Brook, built 1938 – municipal
- Monson: Route 20 / Park Street over Quaboag, built 1939 – MassDOT
- Monson: Maple Street over Chicopee Brook, built 1930 – municipal
- Monson: Bunyan Road over Chicopee Brook, built 2007 – municipal
- Monson: Stafford Highway railroad, built 1850 & reconstructed 1960 – MassDOT
- Monson: Route 32 / Palmer Road over Chicopee Brook & NECRR, built 1937 & reconstructed in 1992 – MassDOT
- Monson: Hospital Road over Quaboag Stream, built 1940 – municipal
- Monson: State Avenue over Quaboag River, built 1929 – municipal
- Montgomery: Main Road over Powdermill Brook, built 1900 – municipal
- Palmer: Main Street over Ware River, built 1937 – municipal
- Palmer: Church Street over Ware River, built 1937 – municipal
- Palmer: Route 181/Palmer Street over Ware River, built 1938 – MassDOT
- Palmer: I-90 east, built 1957 & reconstructed in 1984 – MassDOT
- Palmer: I-90 west, built 1957 & reconstructed in 1984 – MassDOT
- Palmer: Flynt Street, built 1957 – MassDOT
- Russell: Blandford Stage Road over Stage Brook, built 1956 – municipal
- Springfield: St James Ave, built 1969 – MassDOT
- Springfield: Roosevelt Ave, built 1969 – MassDOT
- Springfield: Bradley Road over south branch of Mill River, built 1933 – municipal
- Springfield: Armory Street railroad, built 1934 – MassDOT
- Springfield: St James Ave railroad, built 1956 & reconstructed in 1969 – MassDOT
- Springfield: St James Ave railroad, built 1903 & reconstructed in 1992 – MassDOT
- Springfield: I-291/Dwight St, built 1967 – MassDOT
- Wales: Holland Road over Wales Brook, built 1956 – municipal
- Wales: Peck Road ober Vinica Brook, built 1956 – municpal
- West Springfield: Bernie Ave, built 1957 & reconstructed in 1994 – MassDOT
- West Springfield: Prospect Ave railroad, built 1926 – MassDOT
- West Springfield: Prospect Ave ramps, built 1968 – MassDOT
- Westfield: Holyoke Road over Pond Brook, built 1935 – municipal
- Westfield: City View Road over Jacks Brook, built 1950 – municipal
- Westfield: Shaker Road over Kellog Brook , built 1960 – municipal
- Westfield: Route 202 over I-90, built 1957 & reconstructed in 1988 – MassDOT
- Westfield: Route 202 over Litte River, built 1916 & reconstructed in 1951 – MassDOT
Hampshire County Structurally Deficient Bridges
- Belchertown: Bardwell Street over Jabish Brook, built 1940 – municipal
- Chesterfield: Damon Pond Road over Damon Pond, built 1960 – municipal
- Cummington: (Dudley Manor Bridge) Route 9 over east branch of the Westfield River, built 1939, MassDOT
- Cummington: Stage Road over north branch of the Swift River, built 1960 – municipal
- Deerfield: Conway Road over Mill River, built 1917 & reconstructed in 1933 – MassDOT
- Easthampton: Glendale Street over Manhan River, built 1938 – municipal
- Easthampton: Liberty Street over Lower Mill Pond, built 1956 – municipal
- Easthampton: I-91 south, built 1963 – MassDOT
- Easthampton: I-91 north, built 1963 – MassDOT
- Goshen: Route 9 over Stones Brook, built 1950 – MassDOT
- Granby: Route 202 over Turkey Hill Brook, built 1913 & reconstructed in 1932 – MassDOT
- Hadley: Route 47 over Russellvill Brook, built 1960 – municipal
- Hadley: N Hadley Road, built 1958 – MassDOT
- Hatfield: Elm Street railroad, built 1963 – MassDOT
- Huntington: Worthington Road over Pond Brook, built 1917 & reconstructed in 1940
- Northampton: Old Springfield Road over Mill River, built 1940 – municipal
- Northampton: Clement Street over Mill River, built 1894 & reconstructed in 1993 – municipal
- Northampton: Main Street over south channel of Mill River, built 1850 – municipal
- Northampton: Main Street over north channel of Mill River, built 1820 – municipal
- Northampton: I-91 south Route 5, built 1965 – MassDOT
- Northampton: I-91 north Route 5, built 1965 – MassDOT
- Northampton: I-91 north Hockanum Road, built 1965 – MassDOT
- Northampton: I-91 south Hockanum Road, built 1965 – MassDOT
- South Hadley: Morgan Street over Stony Brook, built 1949 – municipal
- Southampton: East Street over Manhan River, built 1933 – municipal
- Ware: Route 32 over Ware River, built 1937 – MassDOT
- Ware: North Street over Muddy Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Ware: Old Por Farm over Flat Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Ware: Route 9 over Ware River, built 1870 & reconstructed in 1938 – MassDOT
- Westhampton: Perry Hill Road over north branch of Manhan River, built 1956 – municipal
- Williamsburg: Bridge Street over Mill River, built 1918 & reconstructed in 1968 – municipal
Franklin County Structurally Deficient Bridges
- Bernardston: Route 5 over West Brook, built 1950 – MassDOT
- Bernardston: (Bridge Name RR # 45.05) Northfield Road near railroad, built 1967- MassDOT
- Bernardston: Northfield Road over Dry Brook, built 1967- MassDOT
- Bernardston: Northfield Road near I-91, built 1959- MassDOT
- Bernardston: Church Street over Fall River, built 1959 – MassDOT
- Buckland: Nilman Road over Clark Brook, built 1950 & reconstructed in 1900 – municipal
- Buckland: Charlemont Road over Maynard Brook, built 1930 – municipal
- Buckland: (Bridge Name: Iron Bridge) Route 2A/Bridge Street over Deerfield River, built 1890 & reconstructed in 1994 – MassDOT
- Charlemont: Legate Hill over Legate Hill Brook, built 1950 – municipal
- Charlemont: (Bridge Name: Bridge No. 3) S Chickley Road over Chickley River, built 1939 – municipal
- Charlemont: Route 2 over Brok, built in 1929 & reconstructed in 1950 – MassDOT
- Charlemont: Bridge Name: Bridge No. 1 McHaffie) S River Road over Albee Brook, built 1938 & reconstructed in 1960 – municipal
- Charlemont: Route 8A/ West Hawley Road over Deerfield River, built 1944 – municipal
- Colrain: Adamsville Road over Sanders Brook, built 1937 – municipal
- Colrain: (Br. No. 12) Adamsville Road over Vincent Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Conway: (Br. No. 7) N Poland Road over Poland Brook, built 1940 – municipal
- Erving: Church Street over Keyup Brook, built 1940 – municipal
- Erving: Swamp Road over Keyup Brook, built 1923 – municipal
- Greenfield: (White Bridge) Turners Falls Road over Connecticut River, built 1936 – MassDOT
- Greenfield: (General Fredrick E. Pierce Bridge) Montague Road over Connecticut River, built 1947 – MassDOT
- Greenfield: I-91 north, built 1966 – MassDOT
- Greenfield: I-91 north railroad, built 1962 – MassDOT
- Greenfield – I-91 south railroad, built 1962 – MassDOT
- Greenfield: Route 2A/Main Street railroad, built 1847 – MassDOT
- Greenfield: W Log Plain railroad, built 1956 – MassDOT
- Greenfield: Route 2A/Lower Main over Green River, built 1957
- Leverett: Mill Yard Road over Sawmill River, built 1850 & reconstructed 1900 – municipal
- Montague: South Street over Sawmill River, built 1938 – municipal
- Montague: Fifth Street ober Utility Canal, built 1954 & reconstructed in 1992 – MassDOT
- Montague: Center Street over Sawmill River, built 1937 – municipal
- Montague: North Leverett Road over Sawmill River, built 1939 – municipal
- Montague: Route 63/ Federal Street railroad, built 1938 – MassDOT
- New Salem: Coolville ROad over west branch of the Swift River, built 1920 – municipal
- Northfield: Birnam Road over Mill Brook, built 1937 – municipal
- Northfield: School Street over Mill Brook, built 1937 – municipal
- Northfield – West Northfield Road railroad, built 1909 & reconstructed in 1987 – MassDOT
- Orange: Route 202 over Daniel Shays Highway, built 1955 – MassDOT
- Orange: Route 78/Warwick Road over Orcutt Brook, built 1937 – MassDOT
- Rowe: Leshures Road over Potter Brook , built 1980 – municipal
- Rowe: Ford Hill Road over Shppee Brook, built 1970 – municipal
- Rowe: Cyrus Stage over Potter Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Shutesbury: Locks Pond Road over Sawmill River, built 1970 – municipal
- Warwick: Gale Road over Gales Brook, built 1950 – municipal
- Wendell: Perry Farm Road over Morman Hollow Brook, built 1950 – MassDOT
- Wendell: Kentfield Road over Whetstone Brook, built 1850 & reconstructed in 2000 – municipal
- Whately: Route 5 over I-91, built 1962 – MassDOT
Berkshire County Structurally Deficient Bridges
- Adams: S Willow Street over Hoosic River, built 1951- municipal
- Alford: N Egrmont Road over Seekonk Brook, built 1940 – municipal
- Alford: West Road over Scribner Brook, built 1947 – municipal
- Becket: Werden Road over Thomas Brook, built 1980 – municipal
- Becket: at Old Mill over west branch of the Westfield River, built 1938 – MassDOT
- Becket: Quarry Road over Cushman Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Clarksburg: Cross Road over Hudson Brook, built 1928 – municipal
- Great Barrington: Division Street over Housatonic River, built 1950 – municipal
- Great Barrington: Cottage Street over Housatonic River, built 1934 & reconstructed in 1961- municipal
- Hinsdale: Maple Street over E branch of Housatonic River, built 1948
- Lanesborough: Route 7 Williamstown Road over Brodie Mountain Brook, built 1961 – MassDOT
- Lanesborough: Old Williamstown Road over Town Brook, built 1921 – MassDOT
- Lanesborough: Bridge Street over Town Brook, built 1945 – municipal
- Lee: (VFW 893 Veterans Memorial Bridge) ROute 102 over Housatonic River, built 1958 – MassDOT
- Lee: Mill Street over Washinton Mountain Brook, built 1911 & reconstructed in 1937 – municipal
- Lee: Meadow Street over Powder Mill Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Lee: Silver Street over Greenwater Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Lenox: (Bridge No. 4) Roaring Brook Road over Roaring Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Monterey: Curtis Road over Konkapot River, built 1955 – municipal
- New Marlborough: (BRIDGE NO. 7) Lmbrt Crs Rd over Umpachene River, built 1938 – municipal
- New Marlborough: (BRIDGE NO. 1) Keyes Hill Road over Umpachene River, built 1938 – municipal
- New Marlborough: (BRIDGE N0. 4, Alexander) Norfolk Road over Umpachene River, built 1939 – municipal
- North Adams: (Greylock Bridge) Route 2/State Road over Hoosic River, built 1934 & reconstructed in 1958 – MassDOT
- North Adams: Brown Street over Hoosic River, built 1952 – municipal
- Otis: Tannery Road over west branch of Farmington River, built 1930 & reconstructed in 1969 – municipal
- Otis: Route 8 over Church Brook, built 1927 – MassDOT
- Otis: Route 8 over west branch of Farmington River, built 1917 – MassDOT
- Pittsfield: (Tel-Electric Bridge) Mill Street over west branch of Housatonic River, built 1907 – municipal
- Pittsfield: Hungerford over southwest branch of Housatonic River, built 1935 – municipal
- Pittsfield: Hancock Road over Daniels Brook, built 1930 – municipal
- Pittsfield: D Casey M Drive over Onota Lake, built 1940 – municipal
- Pittsfield: E New Lenox over Sackett Brook, built 1936 & reconstructed in 1989 – municipal
- Pittsfield: Elm Street over east branch of Housatonic River, built 1911 – municipal
- Pittsfield: Pecks Road over Onota Brook, built 1915 – municipal
- Pittsfield: Route 20 over Shaker Brook, built 1919 & reconstructed in 1932 – MassDOT
- Pittsfield: Pontoosuc over west branch of Housatonic River, built 1993 – municipal
- Pittsfield: Taconic I Road over west branch of Housatonic River, built 1920 – municipal
- Richmond: Route 41 over Furnance Brook, Built 1970 – MassDOT
- Sandisfield: Sandisfield Road, built in 1900 – municipal
- Savoy: Center Road over Center Brook, built 1938 – municipal
- Savoy: Black Brook Road over Black Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Sheffield: Route 41 over stream, built 1915 – MassDOT
- Sheffield: East Road over Ironwork Brook, built 1850 & reconstructed in 1980 – municipal
- Sheffield: County Road over Ironwork Brook, built 1939 – municipal
- Sheffield: Kelsey Road over Schenob Brookm built 1915 – municipal
- Stockbridge: Averic Road over Larrywaug Brook, built 1920 – municipal
- Stockbridge: Intrlkn cross over Larrywaug Brook, built 1858 – municipal
- Tyringham: Jerusalem Road over Hop Brook, built 1938 – municipal
- Washington: New Lenox Road over Mill Brook, built 1930 & reconstructed in 1995 – municipal
- Washington: Whitney over Roaring Brook, built 1900 & reconstructed in 1950 – municipal
- Washington: Sargent over Depot Brook, built 1850 & reconstructed in 1921 – municipal
- Washington: New Lenox Road over Mill Brook, built 1900 & reconstructed in 1970 – municipal
- Washington: Lower Valley over Depot Brook, built 1930 & reconstructed in 1970 – municipal
- Williamstown: W Main Street over Hemlock Brook, built 1976 – municipal
- Windsor: Route 9 over Jenks Brook, built 1919 & reconstructed in 1952 – MassDOT
