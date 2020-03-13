List: Changes, closures at western Massachusetts, Connecticut schools due to coronavirus

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WWLP) – Several schools in the western Massachusetts and Connecticut area have announced extended spring breaks, remote learning and closures until further notice due to fears of the coronavirus spreading in the state.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows six CDC confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Presumptive coronavirus cases in the state have increased from 95 on Wednesday to 102 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases to 108 in Massachusetts. Below is a list of elementary schools, high schools, and colleges in the area that have announced closures.

Please note: This list will be updated to reflect changes announced by schools.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Rowe Elementary School: Closed on Friday

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

No announcements

HIGH SCHOOLS

Franklin County Technical School: Closed Friday

COLLEGES

CONNECTICUT:

Asnuntuck Community College: Closed Thursday

Enfield Public Schools: Closed Friday

Stone Academy-East Hartford: Closed Friday

Click here for our list of closings and delays across western Massachusetts

GLOBAL MAP OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK