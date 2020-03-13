List: Changes, closures at western Massachusetts, Connecticut schools due to coronavirus

(WWLP) – Several schools in the western Massachusetts and Connecticut area have announced extended spring breaks, remote learning and closures until further notice due to fears of the coronavirus spreading in the state.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows six CDC confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Presumptive coronavirus cases in the state have increased from 95 on Wednesday to 102 on Thursday.
This brings the total number of confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases to 108 in Massachusetts. Below is a list of elementary schools, high schools, and colleges in the area that have announced closures.
Please note: This list will be updated to reflect changes announced by schools.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Rowe Elementary School: Closed on Friday
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
No announcements
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Franklin County Technical School: Closed Friday
COLLEGES
- Springfield College: Spring break extended to March 29, classes would be online or in-person
- Elms College: Spring break extended to March 22, all on-campus events, athletics canceled
- Smith College: Spring break extended, students ordered to move out of campus starting Saturday, March 14, until further notice
- Amherst College: In-person classes canceled for the remainder of the semester, students must be off campus by March 16
- Mount Holyoke College: Spring break extended, students must move out of on-campus housing by March 20
- Westfield State University: In-person classes canceled for two weeks, sports events undecided
- UMass Amherst: Moving to remote learning beginning March 12, online learning will last through April 3
- STCC: Campus closed March 12 and March 13, will reopen Monday, March 16 after deep cleaning
- AIC: No change in schedules, college to follow CDC guidelines until further notice
- Bay Path University: In-person classes canceled, classes will resume remotely
- Hampshire College: No in-person classes after March 13, students must leave campus housing by March 22
- Holyoke Community College: No changes in class schedules
- Western New England University: No change in class schedule, college asking students to follow CDC hygiene practices
CONNECTICUT:
- Asnuntuck Community College: Closed Thursday
- Enfield Public Schools: Closed Friday
- Stone Academy-East Hartford: Closed Friday
