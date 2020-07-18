LIST: Cooling centers open in western MA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the hot temperatures Saturday and Sunday, some cities in western Massachusetts are opening cooling centers for residents.

Saturday’s Forecast Discussion

Springfield and Northampton are opening cooling centers from Saturday through Monday. Due to the COVID=19 pandemic, the number of cooling centers and locations in Springfield are different.

The Mason Square Library community room and the South End Community Center are just a couple of six centers opening from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Monday. The Springfield Centers will only take 25 people at each site as per the governor’s COVID-19 gathering guidance.

Northampton’s Cooling Center will be in the Senior Center and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 health screening form. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Staff at both city’s cooling centers will ask for contact information just in case a visitor needs to be contacted. Visitors at all centers should be able to social distance and face coverings are required.

List of local cooling centers open:

Mason Square Library, Community Room 765 State St, Spfld, MA 01109

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm



Kenefick Park (Fitness Center, 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm



Forest Park Conference Room (next to administration building) (please tell the attendant you are going to cooling center)

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm



Indian Orchard Citizens Council (Myrtle Park) 117 Main St., Indian Orchard 01151

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm



Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Spfld, MA 01129

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm



South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Spfld, MA 01105

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm

Northampton cooling centers:

Forbes Library, 20 West St., 9 am – 5 pm (Closed Sunday)

Lilly Library, 19 Meadow, 10 am – 5 pm (Sunday – 1p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Police Department Community Room, 29 Center St., 10 am – 5 pm