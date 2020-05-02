LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total

COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County as of April 29:

  • Adams – 32
  • Agawam – 317
  • Alford – 0
  • Amherst – 83
  • Ashfield – <5
  • Becket – 11
  • Belchertown – 62
  • Bernardston – <5
  • Blandford – 0
  • Buckland – 7
  • Charlemont – 0
  • Cheshire – <5
  • Chester – 6
  • Chicopee – 248
  • Clarksburg – 7
  • Colrain – <5
  • Conway – <5
  • Dalton – 6
  • Deerfield – 6
  • Easthampton – 50
  • East Longmeadow – 178
  • Egremont – <5
  • Erving – <5
  • Florida – <5
  • Gill – <5
  • Granby – 18
  • Granville – 8
  • Great Barrington – 46
  • Greenfield – 157
  • Hampden – 16
  • Hancock – <5
  • Hatfield – 8
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – <5
  • Holland – 5
  • Holyoke – 596
  • Huntington – 9
  • Lanesboro – 5
  • Lee – 15
  • Lenox – 12
  • Leverett – <5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 177
  • Ludlow – 63
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 18
  • Montague – 19
  • Monterey – 0
  • Montgomery – <5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – <5
  • New Salem – 0
  • North Adams – 42
  • Northampton – 167
  • Northfield – 0
  • Orange – 26
  • Otis – <5
  • Palmer – 23
  • Peru – <5
  • Pittsfield – 131
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – 0
  • Russell – 8
  • Sandisfield – <5
  • Savoy – <5
  • Sheffield – 11
  • Shelburne – 6
  • Shutesbury – <5
  • South Hadley – 51
  • Southampton – 25
  • Southwick – 39
  • Springfield – 1,339
  • Stockbridge – 10
  • Sunderland – 9
  • Tolland – <5
  • Tyringham – <5
  • Wales – <5
  • Ware – 15
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – <5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – <5
  • Westfield – 365
  • West Springfield – 217
  • West Stockbridge – <5
  • Whately – <5
  • Wilbraham – 115
  • Williamstown – 79
  • Windsor – 0

