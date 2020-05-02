LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total
COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County as of April 29:
- Adams – 32
- Agawam – 317
- Alford – 0
- Amherst – 83
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 11
- Belchertown – 62
- Bernardston – <5
- Blandford – 0
- Buckland – 7
- Charlemont – 0
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – 6
- Chicopee – 248
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Dalton – 6
- Deerfield – 6
- Easthampton – 50
- East Longmeadow – 178
- Egremont – <5
- Erving – <5
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 18
- Granville – 8
- Great Barrington – 46
- Greenfield – 157
- Hampden – 16
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – 8
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – <5
- Holland – 5
- Holyoke – 596
- Huntington – 9
- Lanesboro – 5
- Lee – 15
- Lenox – 12
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 177
- Ludlow – 63
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 18
- Montague – 19
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – <5
- New Salem – 0
- North Adams – 42
- Northampton – 167
- Northfield – 0
- Orange – 26
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 23
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 131
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 8
- Sandisfield – <5
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 11
- Shelburne – 6
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 51
- Southampton – 25
- Southwick – 39
- Springfield – 1,339
- Stockbridge – 10
- Sunderland – 9
- Tolland – <5
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – <5
- Ware – 15
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – <5
- Westfield – 365
- West Springfield – 217
- West Stockbridge – <5
- Whately – <5
- Wilbraham – 115
- Williamstown – 79
- Windsor – 0