LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,840 deaths, 76,743 COVID-19 cases total
COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County as of May 6th:
- Adams – 32
- Agawam – 333
- Alford – 0
- Amherst – 60
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 11
- Belchertown – 69
- Bernardston – 6
- Blandford – 0
- Buckland – 7
- Charlemont – 0
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – 5
- Chicopee – 288
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Dalton – 7
- Deerfield – 6
- Easthampton – 55
- East Longmeadow – 200
- Egremont – 5
- Erving – 5
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 18
- Granville – 8
- Great Barrington – 49
- Greenfield – 174
- Hampden – 17
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – 9
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – <5
- Holland – 6
- Holyoke – 678
- Huntington – 12
- Lanesboro – 6
- Lee – 16
- Lenox – 12
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 189
- Ludlow – 79
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 22
- Montague – 20
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – <5
- New Salem – 0
- North Adams – 43
- Northampton – 201
- Northfield – 0
- Orange – 31
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 31
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 138
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – <5
- Russell – 8
- Sandisfield – <5
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 13
- Shelburne – 11
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 61
- Southampton – 26
- Southwick – 42
- Springfield – 1,695
- Stockbridge – 66
- Sunderland – 7
- Tolland – <5
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – <5
- Ware – 17
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – <5
- Westfield – 399
- West Springfield – 256
- West Stockbridge – <5
- Whately – <5
- Wilbraham – 152
- Williamstown – 80
- Windsor – 0