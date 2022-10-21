CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of several communities in western Massachusetts that are holding events for Halloween.

Friday, October 21, 2022

Pittsfield

Friday, October 21st from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival, Kids’ Fun Zone on the St. Joe Lawn at 414 North St.

(Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.)

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Springfield

Saturday, October 22nd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. TS Mobile Fall Car Show & Trunk or Treat hosted by Eastfield Mall at 1655 Boston Rd.

Huntington

Saturday, October 22nd at 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat at the Huntington Public Library at 7 East Main St.

(The Huntington Public Library)

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Chicopee

Thursday, October 27th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Valley Opportunity Council at 35 Mt. Carmel Ave.

Northampton

Thursday, October 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Lia Toyota of Northampton at 280 King St.

Friday, October 28, 2022

Hadley

Friday, October 28th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by the Hadley Police Department at the Hadley Safety Complex on 15 East St.

(Hadley Police Department)

Holyoke

Friday, October 28th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Holyoke Community College located in parking lot M.

A child dressed as a bumble bee picks out a treat at HCC’s Trunk or Treat event in 2021. (Courtesy: Holyoke Community College) Staff and students from HCC’s Veterinary Technology program hand out treats at the college’s Trunk or Treat event in 2021. (Courtesy: Holyoke Community College)

Greenfield

Friday, October 28th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fall Harvest Festival hosted by The Salvation Army on 72 Chapman St.

(The Salvation Army in Greenfield)

West Springfield

Friday, October 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat for veterans, service-members, and their families. Hosted by Springfield Vet Center at 95 Ashley Ave.

(Friends of the Springfield Vet Center)

Athol

Friday, October 28th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fall Harvest Party hosted by The Salvation Army Athol Corps located at 107 Ridge Ave.

(The Salvation Army Athol Corps)

Greenfield

Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Haunted Walk hosted by GreenmindEvents LLC at the Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way. $5 entry, kids under 8 are free.

(GreenmindEvents LLC)

Chicopee

Friday, October 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Playful Minds at 999 Memorial Dr.

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Springfield

Saturday, October 29th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. An Out of This World Halloween at The Springfield Museums. Free with museum admission.

Springfield

Saturday, October 29th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spooky Safari hosted by The Zoo in Forest Park. (paid event, pre-registration required)

Granville

Saturday, October 29th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Truck or Treat hosted by Granville Fire Department at Cooley & Company on 66 Granby Rd.

(Granville Fire Department)

Holland

Saturday, October 29th at 6:30 p.m. (see police bulletin for parking information) – Trunk or Treat at the Holland Elementary School.

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Southwick

Sunday, October 30th from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Our Lady of the Lake at 224 Sheep Pasture Rd. (registration required).

(Our Lady of the Lake Church)

Erving

Sunday, October 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. Trunk or Treat at 1 Care Drive followed by the Rag Shag Parade at 6 p.m. hosted by the Erving Recreation Commission.

(Erving Recreation Commission)

Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2022

Blandford

Monday, October 31st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Annual Halloween party at Blandford Town Hall at 1 Russell Stage Rd.

Ashfield

Monday, October 31st at 6 p.m. Rag Shag Parade hosted by the Ashfield Fire Department a parade will kick off from Nolan’s Neighborhood to the fire station.

(Ashfield Fire Department)

