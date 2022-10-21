CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of several communities in western Massachusetts that are holding events for Halloween.
Friday, October 21, 2022
Pittsfield
Friday, October 21st from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival, Kids’ Fun Zone on the St. Joe Lawn at 414 North St.
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Springfield
Saturday, October 22nd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. TS Mobile Fall Car Show & Trunk or Treat hosted by Eastfield Mall at 1655 Boston Rd.
Huntington
Saturday, October 22nd at 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat at the Huntington Public Library at 7 East Main St.
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Chicopee
Thursday, October 27th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Valley Opportunity Council at 35 Mt. Carmel Ave.
Northampton
Thursday, October 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Lia Toyota of Northampton at 280 King St.
Friday, October 28, 2022
Hadley
Friday, October 28th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by the Hadley Police Department at the Hadley Safety Complex on 15 East St.
Holyoke
Friday, October 28th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Holyoke Community College located in parking lot M.
Greenfield
Friday, October 28th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fall Harvest Festival hosted by The Salvation Army on 72 Chapman St.
West Springfield
Friday, October 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat for veterans, service-members, and their families. Hosted by Springfield Vet Center at 95 Ashley Ave.
Athol
Friday, October 28th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fall Harvest Party hosted by The Salvation Army Athol Corps located at 107 Ridge Ave.
Greenfield
Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Haunted Walk hosted by GreenmindEvents LLC at the Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way. $5 entry, kids under 8 are free.
Chicopee
Friday, October 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Playful Minds at 999 Memorial Dr.
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Springfield
Saturday, October 29th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. An Out of This World Halloween at The Springfield Museums. Free with museum admission.
Springfield
Saturday, October 29th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spooky Safari hosted by The Zoo in Forest Park. (paid event, pre-registration required)
Granville
Saturday, October 29th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Truck or Treat hosted by Granville Fire Department at Cooley & Company on 66 Granby Rd.
Holland
Saturday, October 29th at 6:30 p.m. (see police bulletin for parking information) – Trunk or Treat at the Holland Elementary School.
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Southwick
Sunday, October 30th from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Trunk or Treat hosted by Our Lady of the Lake at 224 Sheep Pasture Rd. (registration required).
Erving
Sunday, October 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. Trunk or Treat at 1 Care Drive followed by the Rag Shag Parade at 6 p.m. hosted by the Erving Recreation Commission.
Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2022
Blandford
Monday, October 31st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Annual Halloween party at Blandford Town Hall at 1 Russell Stage Rd.
Ashfield
Monday, October 31st at 6 p.m. Rag Shag Parade hosted by the Ashfield Fire Department a parade will kick off from Nolan’s Neighborhood to the fire station.
If you have a community event happening for Halloween, email 22News at ReportIt@wwlp.com.