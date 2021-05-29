LIST: Memorial Day events, parades in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the majority of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions coming to an end this weekend, many communities are planning ceremonies for Memorial Day weekend. Some events were canceled due to timing and weather may cancel some events.

Here’s a list of events happening this year:

Amherst: Due to timing, there will be a scaled down ceremony on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Amherst Ware Memorial.

Ashfield: A ceremony will be held on the Ashfield town green at 10:00 a.m., weather pending.

Brimfield: A small ceremony will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. on the town green.

Chicopee: Due to timing, there will be no parade, a small ceremony will be livestreamed on Chicopee TV and a recording will air on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Hadley: A ceremony will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. by the flag in front of the Legion. The town’s parade will return in 2022.

Holland: A procession will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. beginning on Mashapaug Road from the town line to the cemetery.

Longmeadow: A ceremony will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m. on the Longmeadow green.

Ludlow: A ceremony will be held in front of the Veterans Memorial on Monday at 11:00 a.m. East Street from the Indian Orchard Bridge to Sewall Street will be closed to car traffic beginning at 10:00 a.m. to allow for social distancing at the ceremony.

Northampton: Scaled down parade and ceremony will be held Monday at 8:00 a.m. in Florence.

Otis/Sandisfield: Wave parade to be held Sunday at 11:00 a.m. A short service will be held at several stops: Route 57 Cemetery, Route 57 Berkshire Rehabilitation Facility, Route 8 American Legion, and Route 8 Church green. The parade will start on Route 8 at Farmington River Regional School and stop at the church green in Otis.

Palmer: A parade held on Monday beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Lawrence Street and ending near the old middle school around 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service.

Pittsfield: A ceremony will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Pittsfield Cemetery on Wanconah Avenue, rain or shine.

Warren: Sunday’s parade has been canceled due to weather, but a service will be held Sunday at 1:00 p.m. under the pavilion at St. Stan’s on South Street in West Warren.

West Springfield: A ceremony will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the gazebo on the town green.

West Stockbridge: A parade will be held at 10:00 a.m. beginning across from the Congressional Church and ending at Town Hall. A memorial service will then be held at the War Memorial in front of the Town Hall.

Westfield: A ceremony will be held at Parker Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m.