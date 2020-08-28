List of COVID-19 lower-risk states includes four more

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four additional states have been added to the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order.
According to the Mass.gov website, Colorado, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were added to lower-risk states effective 12:01 a.m. on August 29.
Low-risk states currently are:
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Vermont
- West Virginia
If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result to a $500 fine per day.