List of COVID-19 lower-risk states includes four more

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four additional states have been added to the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order.

According to the Mass.gov website, Colorado, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were added to lower-risk states effective 12:01 a.m. on August 29.

Low-risk states currently are:

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Vermont

West Virginia

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result to a $500 fine per day.