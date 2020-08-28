List of COVID-19 lower-risk states includes four more

Massachusetts
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four additional states have been added to the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order.

According to the Mass.gov website, Colorado, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were added to lower-risk states effective 12:01 a.m. on August 29.

Low-risk states currently are:

  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Maine
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Pennsylvania
  • Vermont
  • West Virginia

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result to a $500 fine per day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today