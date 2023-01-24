BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s never too early to start talking baseball, the Red Sox say that tickets for the opening day along with April and May tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The Sox will open the regular season at Fenway Park on March 30th against the Baltimore Orioles. Boston hopes to bounce back after finishing last in the AL East at 78-84. The Red Sox won 92 games, just a year before in 2021, and reached the AL Championship Series before losing to the Houston Astros.

For tickets visit redsox.com/tickets

Special events and giveaways include the following:

March 30 – All fans will receive a Red Sox Schedule magnet, presented by Gulf.

April 3 – The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Carita ‘11’ jumbo necklace, presented by True Made Foods.

April 14 – The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a City Connect belt bag, presented by JetBlue.

April 17 – All fans will receive a ‘Boston Strong 617’ T-shirt in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon.

May 2 – The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Pedro Martinez T-shirt, presented by Benjamin Moore.

May 12 –The first ever Postgame Drone Show, featuring 200 drones performing over the ballpark.

May 31 – The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2013 World Championship Bobble, presented by Coca-Cola.