WEATHER ALERT: 22News Storm Team tracking thunderstorms across western Massachusetts

LIST: Storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

Massachusetts

Photo: Easthampton Fire Department

(WWLP) – 22News is starting to receive multiple storm damage reports across western Massachusetts following Tuesday afternoon’s heavy wind and rain storm.

Send in your storm damage reports and photos to reportit@wwlp.com

Hampden County Storm Damage Reports

Holyoke

  • Large tree down on southbound lane of Route 91

Hampshire County Storm Damage Reports

Easthampton

  • Trees/power lines down on Henderick Street. Between Holyoke Street and Plain Street is closed.

Franklin County Storm Damage Reports

Northfield

  • Tree down on wires on Mount Hermon Station Road blocking road

Orange

  • Tree down on wired in the area of Intervale Road at Holtshire Road.

MEDIA: Severe thunderstorm producing hail and heavy rain

