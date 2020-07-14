LIST: Storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is starting to receive multiple storm damage reports across western Massachusetts following Tuesday afternoon’s heavy wind and rain storm.
Hampden County Storm Damage Reports
Holyoke
- Large tree down on southbound lane of Route 91
Hampshire County Storm Damage Reports
Easthampton
- Trees/power lines down on Henderick Street. Between Holyoke Street and Plain Street is closed.
Franklin County Storm Damage Reports
Northfield
- Tree down on wires on Mount Hermon Station Road blocking road
Orange
- Tree down on wired in the area of Intervale Road at Holtshire Road.