WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A live chat is being hosted at The Big E fair with astronauts on the International Space Station.

Students from New England Sci-Tech of Natick will have a “Space Chat” with Amateur (Ham) Radio Operators. This event allows 13 students from Sci-Tech of Natick to talk to an astronaut on the ISS as it orbits 260 miles above the earth, traveling at 17,500 miles per hour.

A specific date and time will be determined by NASA and is expected to be between September 27-29. The date and time will be announced on The Big E website.

A short program will start to explain the role that space agencies around the world have in making astronaut contact experiences happen, and the use of Amateur Radio to make the contact possible. After the introduction program, students will be allowed to ask the astronaut questions aboard the ISS.

Information about the program will be available at the Amateur Radio Operators booth in the Better Living Center during the Fair that promotes Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education.