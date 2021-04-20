LIVE: Governor Baker congratulates UMass Amherst men’s ice hockey team for their victory

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join UMass President Marty Meehan and UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy to participate in a ceremony to congratulate the UMass Amherst men’s ice hockey team on their championship victory in the NCAA Division I Tournament.

Watch live at 2:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

The ceremony will take place at the Ashburton Park entrance to the State House on Bowdoin Street.

UMass defeated St. Cloud State, 5-0, on April 10 in Pittsburgh to capture its first NCAA Championship in the program’s history. The Minutemen finished the season 20-5-4, going unbeaten over its final 14 games (11-0-3) and winning its first-ever Hockey East tournament title along the way.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this national championship with Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito and our state legislative leadership,” said athletic director Ryan Bamford. “Being invited to the State House will be an experience that we will never forget.”

The State House visit will be the final formal recognition event for the hockey program in the spring semester.