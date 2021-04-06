LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on COVID-19 and gets vaccinated

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live at 2:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visits a mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center​ and provides an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will receive his COVID-19 vaccination at the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site and after will provide an update on COVID-19. at 2:30 p.m.

Mass vaccination locations

Preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at one of the seven mass vaccination locations.

Preregister for a mass vaccination location

Mass vaccination locations include:

  • Gillette Stadium
  • Fenway Park (moving to Hynes Convention Center March 27)
  • Reggie Lewis Center
  • Danvers DoubleTree Hotel
  • Natick Mall
  • Eastfield Mall, Springfield
  • Former Circuit City, Dartmouth

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today