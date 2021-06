Watch live at 1 p.m. on WWLP.com

​BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about the newest budget to support local and small businesses.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Polito to make an announcement relative to the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) budget and efforts to support the Commonwealth’s small businesses and local economies. A live stream will be available

Officials will provide an update to the local economy at 1 p.m. from the State House.