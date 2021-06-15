BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration will make an announcement about a new initiative to increase vaccination rates in the state of Massachusetts.

On Tuesday Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg to make an announcement about an initiative that could increase vaccination numbers in the Commonwealth.

The announcement will take place at the State House and will begin at 11:00 a.m., 22News will provide the a livestream here.