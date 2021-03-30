WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will tour the FEMA mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 1 p.m.

Senator Ed Markey and the Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders will also join them in the tour. The tour will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will take place at the Hynes Convention Center, located on 900 Boylston Street. 22News will be live streaming the tour.

Senator Markey and the Massachusetts delegation wrote to FEMA earlier this year requesting Massachusetts to be considered as one of the pilot Community Vaccination Centers. The designation of this site could increase vaccination capacity from 1,000 vaccines per day to 7,000 vaccines, as well as serve communities who are at higher risk of infection.

According to SHNS, this week the convention center fully replaced Fenway Park as one of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the former head of infectious disease medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital has been advising to not relax pandemic restrictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The increase in cases in Massachusetts also prompted calls from other public health experts for Governor Baker to pull back on his reopening plans and relaxed gathering size limits.

Other officials who will also be present during the tour are U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Robert Fenton, and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Samantha Phillips.