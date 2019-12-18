Live look at icy road conditions in Storm Team Weather Tracker

1  of  14
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although we didn’t get too much snow with this storm, cities, and towns in our area are still enforcing Parking Bans in order to help with the snow removal process.

Franklin and Hampshire Counties saw about 3 inches of snow from this storm, while Hampden County got around an inch, but the real issue has been the ice on the roads.

Plows, sand, and salt trucks have all been trying to keep up with the ice build-up. Many western Massachusetts cities and towns have been strictly enforcing their parking bans, to help with snow removal.

Remember, many parking bans are still in effect this morning.

