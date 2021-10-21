WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Help is on the way to alleviate a staffing crisis in the Massachusetts State Police force.

There are 168 trainees schedule to graduate as the 86th Recruit Training Troop Thursday. Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason at 10 a.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester.

To graduate, these soon-to-be troopers endured six months of training every facet of law enforcement from marksmanship to ethics and de-escalation tactics, even water safety.

The livestream will be available on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page.

Starting Friday, the 168 new officers will report to barracks across the state to begin patrolling highways and roads.