BOSTON (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood late Wednesday morning.
The Boston Fire Department said at least three buildings are on fire on Fayston Street, right off Quincy Street in Dorchester. Firefighters are on the roof of the buildings and spraying water from ladders above.
Fire officials told NBC Boston that the rear porches of the buildings have collapsed, and they are still trying to contain the fire at this time. No word yet on any injuries.
