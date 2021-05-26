BOSTON (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood late Wednesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department said at least three buildings are on fire on Fayston Street, right off Quincy Street in Dorchester. Firefighters are on the roof of the buildings and spraying water from ladders above.

Fire officials told NBC Boston that the rear porches of the buildings have collapsed, and they are still trying to contain the fire at this time. No word yet on any injuries.

We have multiple 3 family houses on fire on Fayston St in Dorchester. Heavy fire in the rear of the buildings a 5th alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/ghHkw3u944 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 26, 2021

The rear porches have collapsed , all companies are working to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/j0p2sjNL4q — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 26, 2021

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any updates as soon as we get them.