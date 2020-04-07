Watch Live
Live at 11:30: Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 7, 2020
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

LIVE: Senator Markey to interview Jane Fonda on coronavirus pandemic and the environment

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ed markey_171710

(WWLP) – Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey is scheduled to interview activist Jane Fonda on the coronavirus and the environment. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, Senator Markey and Fonda will discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and how underlying medical issues that result from pollution are linked to higher mortality rates from COVID-19. 

Markey and Fonda will also discuss the intersection of combatting this global pandemic with strategies to fight our climate crisis. 

The livestream will be on Markey’s Facebook page at Noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories