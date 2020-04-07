LIVE: Senator Markey to interview Jane Fonda on coronavirus pandemic and the environment

(WWLP) – Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey is scheduled to interview activist Jane Fonda on the coronavirus and the environment.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Senator Markey and Fonda will discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and how underlying medical issues that result from pollution are linked to higher mortality rates from COVID-19.

Markey and Fonda will also discuss the intersection of combatting this global pandemic with strategies to fight our climate crisis.

The livestream will be on Markey’s Facebook page at Noon.