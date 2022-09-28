Mass. (WWLP) – Beating the odds. The end of cancer treatment opens a new chapter in life, one full of hope, excitement and happiness.

Amherst resident and doctor Amy Rothenberg beat the odds and found joy in helping those who are going through the process she went through during her treatment.

In her book “You Finished Treatment, Now What?”, she addresses health challenges that persist after cancer, as well as highlights the evidence for an integrative approach to healing.

Rothenberg said, “It’s a book that basically helps survivors address symptoms they have from cancer care and to shift their internal environment to be less hospitable to more cancer. I myself am a cancer survivor. I follow most of the directions that I give and share in the book.”

