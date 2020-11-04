Local autobody shop in Chicopee reacts to right to repair law

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters answered two ballot questions on right to repair and ranked-choice voting. 22News spoke with a local auto body shop on question one.



For question one, 86% of the votes are in and it’s fair to say that the right to repair law passed 75 percent yes to 25 percent no. As for question 2, which is in regards to ranked-choice voting, that did not pass. The results were 55 percent no and 45 percent yes.

Question one will now expand the current right to repair law which gives car owners and independent repair shops access to mechanical data related to a vehicle.

22News spoke with Ed Malikowski of Mal Brothers Auto Body in Chicopee, what is this right to repair law

“it’ll put us pretty much on a level playing field. You might possibly still have to go to a mechanic and he might not be able to do something and still tell you to go back to the dealership solely because some of this will require specialized equipment that we can’t cover all cars with and there might be some specifics to your vehicle or to the manufacturer of the car that would require specific equipment to take care of the repair,” Ed Malikowski said.

Supporters and opponents of question one spent a combined $43 million on their campaigns making it the most expensive ballot initiative in state history.

If it was passed question two would implement a ‘ranked-choice voting system’ which allows residents to list candidates on the ballot in the order that they like them. Maine is currently the only state in the country that has passed ranked-choice voting.

With 86% of the votes in its unlikely that these results will change but Secretary of The Commonwealth William Galvin said the final results will be announced on November 6.