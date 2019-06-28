Local business leaders attend info session on Paid Family and Medical Leave Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Small business groups are working with state legislators on a paid family and medical leave program.

Springfield business leaders gathered at The MassMutual Center this morning for an educational session with The Department of Paid Family and Medical leave on how the program would impact local employers and employees.

This system allows for up to 12-weeks of paid family leave to care for a family member and 20 weeks to take care of your own illness.

There will be a point 7-5 reduction Massachusetts employees and employers will have to pay for these benefits.

That collection was originally scheduled to begin July 1st but has been pushed back to October.

Timothy Murphy is a lawyer serving employers in the greater Springfield area, he said local business leaders still have a lot of questions they hope to have answered before October.

“There’s a lot of employers, particularly small employers who may not know much about this law. That’s part of why it was delayed for the three months in hope that their will be some public education,” Murphy said.

The added tax is estimated to produce more than 800 million dollars to fully fund family and medical leave.

The effective date of the benefits is January 2021.