Local businesses prepare for tax-free weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Saturday and Sunday, shoppers won’t have to pay the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax.

Many people use tax-free weekend as a time to buy big-ticket items like furniture and appliances.

This weekend is one of the most successful times of the year for some stores. 22News went to Contractors Home Appliances who has been busy preparing for this weekend all week long.

“Well, we are making a real party out of it. It’s a tax-free party out of it this week and we expect a lot of traffic, a lot of foot traffic,” said President Brian Zippin of the store’s preparation. “We’ve done a tremendous amount of advertising, we’ve got great feedback. We are really excited, we’ve been crazy busy all week.”

The sales tax-free holiday does not apply to any items over $2,500. It also doesn’t include meals tobacco products or marijuana. It does apply to items you buy online.

As long as you buy your online item by Sunday, you won’t be charged sales tax. If you were charged tax in error, the business that you bought your item from is responsible for giving you a refund of the tax you paid.

Make sure to provide the business with your receipt or other proof of purchase to determine the amount of your refund.