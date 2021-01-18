Local college students returning to school from winter break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several area college students are just weeks away from returning to campus following their winter break.

Local colleges are making sure they can give students the best education possible while keeping them safe in the spring.

Winter break for college students is nearing its end and while some will be going back to campus, others will be learning remotely.

22News spoke with representatives from multiple schools across multiple counties to find out their spring semester plans.

At UMass Amherst, the university will be welcoming back 60 percent of its student body. That includes athletes, international, first-year and transfer students, and those dependent on the university for food and housing or in the mandatory face to face classes.

“I just graduated in December, I would’ve stayed for the spring if things were normal. I think we should have as many people back as is safe to do so,” said a UMass alum who just graduated last semester.

At Smith College in Northampton, students will be returning to campus in phases, starting 3-4 weeks before classes begin on February 15.

All students will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week, similar to what’s being done at Westfield State University.

“They’re going to do testing a lot more frequently now, so that makes me feel better but it is exciting to be back on campus to have something new and not be stuck in the house all day,” said the UMass student.



The spring semester is scheduled to begin at Westfield State on January 25.