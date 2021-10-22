Local communities participating in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October 23rd is your chance to safely dispose of any unwanted medications filling up your cabinets.

Dozens of locations across Western Massachusetts are participating in National Drug Take Back Day. This day is all about making sure medication doesn’t get into the wrong hands. All you need to do is drop it off, no questions asked.

“You don’t realize how many people get addicted to medication lying around the house,” Maria Sotolongo, Director of the Drug Diversion Program at the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, told 22News.

Police and other law enforcement are inviting residents to drop off unneeded drugs for humans or pets to keep them out of water supplies and more importantly ensure they are not misused or accidentally ingested.

The DEA, recognizing the need of a safe way to dispose of medication, created National Drug Take Back Day. The following locations across Western Massachusetts are participating on Saturday:

Amherst Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ashfield Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Athol Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Belchertown Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bernardston Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buckland Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cummington Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deerfield Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Longmeadow Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Easthampton Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Erving Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goshen Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Granby Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenfield Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hadley Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hatfield Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holland Police Department – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Holyoke Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Leverett Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Longmeadow Police Department – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ludlow Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Montague Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northampton Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pelham Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pittsfield Police Department – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Hadley Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southampton Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunderland Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ware Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whately Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Williamsburg Police Department – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our opioid crisis in Hampshire and Franklin County have gotten pretty high, the numbers have gotten high. At this point what we can do is reach out to the community members to help,” said Sotolongo.

To participate, bring any pills, patches, liquids or sharp needles that you want to get rid and drop them off to a collection site during the day Saturday. The program is free, anonymous and there’s no questions asked.

Most police departments in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties are collection sites as well as the Smith Voke in Northampton, Belchertown town common, the Knights of Columbus parking lot in Chicopee, and Central High school in Springfield.