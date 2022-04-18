MILTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A correctional officer from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a three-car accident early Monday morning in Milton.

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday as the correctional officer was on his way to work a shift for an inmate receiving treatment in Jamaica Plain. According to Spokesperson Robert Rizzuto, the officer was driving through the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Brush Hill Road in Milton when a BMW drove through a red light and struck the officer’s marked cruiser on the driver’s side as well as another vehicle.

The airbags were deployed in the cruiser and the officer was taken to the hospital to be checked but showed no signs of any major injuries. The driver of the BMW that drove through the red light was identified as a 25-year-old man and was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.

Credit: Hampden County Sheriff’s Office

“We are thankful that our officer and the other drivers involved were not seriously injured or killed in the accident,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “This correctional officer showed amazing professionalism and insisted on finishing his shift despite the fact that the cruiser he was driving was hit so hard, it is likely totaled.”

Police are still investigating the accident.