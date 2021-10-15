Local cultural organizations receive grants to support recovery from COVID-19 economic impact

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of museums, historical societies, and historic sites across Massachusetts have been awarded nearly $1 million in grants to support the response and recovery of the cultural sector from economic impacts of the coronavirus.

Mass Humanities has announced “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP)” grants to 90 organizations including six in the Connecticut Valley region. The grants were made possible through funding provided to the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) by the American Rescue Plan.

As the state affiliate of NEH, Mass Humanities sought to provide emergency funding to the smallest organizations. More than half of the SHARP recipients have budgets of $300,000 or less. Grants of up to $15,000 were awarded to retain or recruit staff, replace lost revenue, and rebuild audiences.

Connecticut Valley region recipients:

Learn more about Mass Humanities and read the full list of award winners at this link.