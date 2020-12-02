Local doctor explains impact of Massachusetts receiving COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Kingdom became the first western nation to approve a COVID-19 vaccine and the FDA will soon vote whether to approve the vaccine in the U.S. as well.

The FDA will be reviewing the Pfizer’s vaccine on December 10 and Moderna’s on December 17. Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, said vaccines could be distributed very quickly in Massachusetts and across the country if Pfizer gets the approval.

“If the advisory panel recommends authorization and it’s approved at the time, it’s my understanding that states could begin receiving and distributing vaccines within 24 to 48 hours after that authorization,” Dr. Roose told 22News.

Although Pfizer has been proven to be 95 percent effective, many tend to question the safety of vaccine. Dr. Roose said there may be some side effects, but they’re similar to ones you would experience with other vaccines that have been approved for quite some time.

“Some local muscle soreness perhaps some tightness. There are in some smaller cases people who could get some systemic symptoms such as fatigue or headaches,” Dr. Roose explained. “It seems to occur in a small percent of people and relieve itself in a day or couple of days.”

Roose said the FDA has a safety program where people can report any unusual symptoms they may have after taking the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccines requires two doses 21 days apart.