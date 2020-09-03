Local dog owners raising money for Arkansas rescue shelter hit by tornado

(WWLP) – When a tornado tore through KC Pet Rescue in Morrilton, Arkansas, local rescue dog owners knew that they wanted to help out any way they could.

Nicole Provenzano of Feeding Hills recently adopted her dog, Harper, from the organization and joined in on the efforts to raise money for the damage.

“We figured that a Go Fund Me page for our region would help call attention to the need that KC Pet Rescue has,” said Provenzano.

KC Pet Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill, volunteer, emergency, dog rescue organization. The rescue caters adoptions to New England residents, including Connecticut and Massachusetts. When the tornado hit, the kennels that house dogs rehabilitating and preparing for adoption were destroyed among other structures on the property.

According to a volunteer for the rescue shelter, Elise Blankenburg, the organization is not only dealing with the cleanup, but also the dogs’ mental health.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Blankenburg. “Because its a very small rescue all run by volunteers. She has puppies on the premise, adult dogs, and dogs that need to be treated with heartworm.”

The fundraiser has raised over $10,000 within 24 hours and now has a goal of $20,000.

If you are interested in donating, you can find the details here.