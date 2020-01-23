Watch Live
Local fire departments reminding residents about the dangers of space heaters

Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Firefighters are warning residents of the dangers associated with space heaters.  

One way to safely use a space heater is to make sure it’s plugged directly into an outlet, heaters should never be plugged into extension cords.   

There should also be three feet of space between the heater and any flammable items. This includes walls, furniture, clothes, and other various household items.   

Fire officials urge you to never leave space heaters on overnight or when you’re not home. 

You can contact your local fire department if you have any questions about supplemental heating. 

