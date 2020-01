CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In consumer news, gas prices are holding steady in Massachusetts.

AAA said self serve regular is selling for an average of 2.54 a gallon, the same as last week.

That’s four cents lower than the national average.

But it’s 10 cents more than we were paying at this time last year.

AAA said there is a decreasing demand for gas which is contributing to lower prices.