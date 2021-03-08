Local health officials react to new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people

(WWLP) – An important “first step” for the 30-million people who are fully vaccinated in the U.S. as new CDC guidelines are easing up on some restrictions for those who received both shots.

“As more Americans are vaccinated, a growing body of evidence now tells us that there are some activities that fully vaccinated people can resume at low-risk to themselves,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC says a person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose. Fully vaccinated people can now gather indoors with others who have been vaccinated. That’s without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Those vaccinated can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks. That is unless anyone has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The CDC and local health officials are still encouraging people, vaccinated or not, to double their efforts in COVID-19 prevention measures.

“I think it’s a positive step in the gradual normalization of activities,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Infectious Disease Specialist at Baystate Health. “Really encouraging people to get vaccinated. If the vaccinated individual is out in public he should still wear a face covering, and physical distancing.”

The CDC is also advising vaccinated people to get tested if they develop any COVID-19 related symptoms.

As more people get vaccinated in the country, the CDC will be updating these guidelines.