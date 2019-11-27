Local police and bars preparing for “Blackout Wednesday”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In less than 24 hours, many people will partake in one of the busiest drinking nights of the year.

The night before Thanksgiving is known as “Blackout Wednesday,” and more drunk drivers tend to be on the roads. However local bars and the police are preparing to combat drunk driving.

The night before Thanksgiving has become almost as big of a holiday as Thanksgiving Day and is known for of increase in drunk driving. Police departments will be working around the clock Wednesday night to make sure that a fun time doesn’t end in tragedy.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department said, “The most important thing to us is we aren’t so much concerned about the arrest or the kind of trouble you can get in. If you kill somebody or kill yourself that’s forever and that’s the most important thing that we are concerned about.”

Chicopee Police will have extra patrols on Wednesday and officers do frequent compliance checks at local bars. Some local bars are helping police and taking the initiative to keep people safe.

TD’s Sports Pub in Chicopee offers uber rides to people who appear to be over the legal limit.

“The owner of TD’s, he gives us an iPad that we put behind the bar and then if anyone seems too intoxicated to drive then we can order them an uber home for free,” said Alisyn Rondeau, bartender at TD’s Sports Pub.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber have joined forces to keep impaired drivers off the roads. and will provide free rides for customers in various Massachusetts counties.

Riders in all four western Massachusetts counties are eligible for a free ride Wednesday night.