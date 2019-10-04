Local police participate in #PinkPatchProject

(WWLP)- Several Police Departments in western Massachusetts are participating in the Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October.

The project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment. Money raised from the sale of patches goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The cause hits closer to home for Monson Police Chief Steve Kozloski.

“I have two close family members who are survivors of Breast Cancer and certainly this is something I want to do for recognition of my family members, but also to help out those who are out and about throughout the community and across the nation in bringing this awareness and help with their struggles.” -Monson Police Chief Steve Kozloski.

The Monson Police department hopes to raise as much as $1,000 this year by selling these Pink Police Patches to the public.

Over 170 public service agencies from all over the nation participate in the project.

Massachusetts State Police, Monson Police, and Chicopee Police are some of the local departments that have shared the project on their Facebook pages.

2019 Massachusetts Pink Patch ProjectYesterday, Trooper @DustinGFitch joined agencies from across Massachusetts, and… Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Honored to be a part of the Pink Patch Project helping raise awareness for Breast Cancer, and show support. Thanks … Posted by Chicopee Police Department on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

To buy from Monson Police you can go to the dispatch window in the main lobby of the Monson Police Department for $10 each or you can send a check to the department.

To buy from Massachusetts State Police send $10 in cash in a self-addressed envelope to Trooper Dustin Fitch, attention “Pink Patch Project” on the envelope and send it to State Police General Headquarters in Framingham. You can find more info on their website.