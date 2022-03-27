CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past month, tensions between Ukraine and Russia fueled supply and demand issues across the world.

One of the most obvious impacts: rising gas prices. Prompting states like Connecticut to suspend the state’s gas tax to provide relieve to residents. A similar proposal was voted on in Massachusetts, but failed in a 29 to 11 vote.

“As someone who commutes by bus, most of the time or ride share apps, it’s really not affecting me all that much but I definitely see the impact on my friends and family,” said Jackson Clark of Beverly.

The gas tax in Massachusetts is 24 cents per gallon. Had the motion passed through the State Senate, it would have been suspended until prices fell to $3.50.

“For the truck right there, I have to pay almost $120 just to fill it, and it’s still not even a full tank,” Jason Chretien of Westfield said.

Chretien commutes from Westfield to Amherst for work, between 35 and 40 minutes. He told 22News a suspension of the gas tax would have made a big difference in his weekly expenses.

“It’s killing everyone,” Chretien added.

All three republican state senators voted for the suspension, in addition to eight democrats. One of those democrats was Massachusetts Senator Velis.

In a statement to 22News, Velis said:

So many have told me the difference that even this small tax suspension would make in their lives. I voted for this amendment to provide tangible relief to our residents at a time when they need it. John Velis, Massachusetts Senator

The average price per gallon in Massachusetts is $4.25. The current price is 11 cents down from the record breaking high on March 11.