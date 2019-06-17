Local residents urged to store pool chemicals safely

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of summer is less than a week away!

And for those of you getting your pools ready if you haven’t done so already the State Fire Marshall is warning residents about safe pool chemical storage.

The State Fire Marshal is asking pool owners to double check that pool chemicals are stored safely. And most importantly to keep pool chemicals dry, especially on days like Sunday.

Pool chemicals may become hazardous when they get damp or wet. So, its recommended to store chemicals in separate containers with lids in a locked shed away from the house and pool.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that more than 5,000 people nationwide visit the hospital with pool chemical-related injuries each year.