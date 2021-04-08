Local rivers, lakes stocked with rainbow trout this spring

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – If the nice spring weather has you thinking about fishing, here’s some good news.
Spring trout stocking has begun along rivers, streams, and lakes across Massachusetts, including the Deerfield River in Buckland and Charlemont where rainbow trout was stocked on Wednesday. According to the state, MassWildlife will stock ponds and rivers with approximately 500,000 brook, brown, rainbow and tiger trout this spring.
Some other local waterways recently stocked with trout include:
- Swift River
- Hampton Pond
- Forest Lake
- Nashawannuck Pond
- Chapin (Haviland) Pond
- Nine Mile Pond
- Spectacle Pond
- Lake Lorraine
- West Branch Farmington River
- Laurel Lake
- Hamilton Reservoir
- Holland Pond
- Congomond Lakes (Middle Pond)
- Ware River
- Silver Lake
- Westfield River
- Lake Mattaway
- Sherman Pond
- Little Alum Pond
- Dean Pond
- Quinebaug River
- Deerfield River
- Pontoosuc Lake
- Onota Lake
- Stockbridge Bowl
- Quaboag River
- Millers River
- Lake Buel
- Cranberry Pond
- Puffers Pond
- Chicopee reservoir
- Peppers Mill Pond
- Fort River
- Fall River
- Bachelor Brook
- Metacomet Lake
- South Branch Mill River
Most bodies of water in western Massachusetts will be filled with rainbow trout. The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is also reminding people to make sure they have a fishing license, which you can receive online.