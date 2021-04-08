Local rivers, lakes stocked with rainbow trout this spring

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – If the nice spring weather has you thinking about fishing, here’s some good news.

Spring trout stocking has begun along rivers, streams, and lakes across Massachusetts, including the Deerfield River in Buckland and Charlemont where rainbow trout was stocked on Wednesday. According to the state, MassWildlife will stock ponds and rivers with approximately 500,000 brook, brown, rainbow and tiger trout this spring.

Some other local waterways recently stocked with trout include:

Swift River

Hampton Pond

Forest Lake

Nashawannuck Pond

Chapin (Haviland) Pond

Nine Mile Pond

Spectacle Pond

Lake Lorraine

West Branch Farmington River

Laurel Lake

Hamilton Reservoir

Holland Pond

Congomond Lakes (Middle Pond)

Ware River

Silver Lake

Westfield River

Lake Mattaway

Sherman Pond

Little Alum Pond

Dean Pond

Quinebaug River

Deerfield River

Pontoosuc Lake

Onota Lake

Stockbridge Bowl

Quaboag River

Millers River

Lake Buel

Cranberry Pond

Puffers Pond

Chicopee reservoir

Peppers Mill Pond

Fort River

Fall River

Bachelor Brook

Metacomet Lake

South Branch Mill River

Most bodies of water in western Massachusetts will be filled with rainbow trout. The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is also reminding people to make sure they have a fishing license, which you can receive online.