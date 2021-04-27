Local teachers and parents hold press conference for funding of public education

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance hosted a virtual press conference on April 27 where students, parents, and educators from across Massachusetts called for the House budget to ensure full funding of public schools and colleges during the upcoming school year.

During the press conference, parents and educators from Boston, Framingham, and Worcester, as well as students from Massachusetts’ public colleges, discussed the safety measures, social and emotional educational supports, and other resources they’re looking for from their public schools and colleges, and the need for substantial state funding to support those needs.

Some of the officials that were part of the press conference were Executive Director, of Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance Jennifer Dowdell, Framingham Middle School teacher Colin Jones, parent and UMass Boston student Max Page among others.

Amendment 746 aims to support struggling students and ultimately provide a debt-free education for new, nontraditional students who need a new post-pandemic career path, the amendment would also provide an additional $120 million to support students in public colleges and universities.