Local unions file charges against Stop & Shop on decision to end extra pay for employees

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 14 unions throughout the northeast have announced they will be filing charges against Stop & Shop, this includes local unions.

These charges, filed with the National Labor Relations Board, come after Stop & Shop, and the United Food and Commercial Workers union failed to reach an agreement about extra pay for employees.

Throughout the pandemic, Stop & Shop employees were getting extra pay, which Stop & Shop deemed “appreciation pay,” however those additional wages expired on July 4.

UFCW said workers are still at risk of coronavirus and deserve to be compensated for their work, and because negotiations failed, they will be filing charges.

The 14 local UFCW unions represent 70,000 workers in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.