CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three lottery jackpots have no winners, with payouts continuing to climb. The Powerball Jackpot for Monday stood at a whopping $522 million with a cash value of $269.6 million.

The jackpot keeps growing since the last winner was announced on April 19th. Other draws this week, include the Mega Millions jackpot, estimated to be at $400 million. And the Megabucks Doubler, worth $7.5 million. 22News talked to those who are hoping to make their 4th of July extra special by being one of the lucky winners of the jackpots.

“I can’t even believe that it’s so much money. It’s just a daydream and hopefully, it will be a real-life dream,” expressed David Levin of Chicopee. “You gotta play it or you’re not going to win anything.”

Powerball winning numbers from Monday night are:

15, 26, 31, 38, 61

Red Ball: 3

The Mega Millions is to be drawn Tuesday night. Tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While the Megabucks Doubler will be drawn Wednesday night, the only game played in Massachusetts. Tickets are $1 each.