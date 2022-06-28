BOSTON (WWLP) – A family is seeking answers from an airline that lost their beloved black cat after they moved back to Massachusetts from Germany where they lived for 15 years.

“Rowdy” has been missing for five days now. Airline Lufthansa told Rowdy’s human parents that the cat simply got out from her cage when unloading cargo, and they haven’t been able to track her since. Patty’s husband and Rowdy were flying from Frankfurt, Germany and the four-year-old black cat was in a hard travel carrier riding in cargo.

“When they were moving her out of the cargo area, she got out of the cage and was chasing a bird, and three of their workers went looking for her, chasing her, but they didn’t get her,” Patty Sahli told NBC Boston. “I think it’s too long, and I’m worried about her.”

Lufthansa told Patty that customs agents sent a K-9 unit to search for Rowdy, while animal control set traps but has yet to be found. The airline says their customer feedback department in New York would now be handling the case.