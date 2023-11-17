LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow woman has died in a multiple-vehicle crash in Grafton Wednesday night.

According to State Police, around 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday three vehicles, a Subaru Legacy, Honda Accord, and a Kia Sorento, were involved in a crash on the Mass Pike in Grafton. Two vehicles crashed into the center median barrier and stopped in the left and center lanes. A third vehicle hit the guardrail and stopped in the breakdown lane.

Following that crash, another crash occurred in the same area involving two tractor-trailers and a box truck. One of the tractor-trailers overturned, landing on the Subaru involved the first crash. The driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Claudia Lukas of Longmeadow, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester but died from her injuries.

In the second crash, the other tractor trailer went of the edge of the highway, through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Two people inside one of the tractor trailers and the driver of the Kia were taken to UMass Medical Center for minor injuries. A Springfield man driving the Honda, the driver of the other tractor trailer and the driver of the box truck were not injuries in either crash.

State Police are still investigating both crashes.